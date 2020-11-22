The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,241 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,119 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,889. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

