The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of V.F. worth $24,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 boosted their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

