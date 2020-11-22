The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,057,172 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.