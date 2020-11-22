The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 19.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYT opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

