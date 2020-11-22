The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) versus TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Critical Review

The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Pegasus Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Pegasus Companies and TEGNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A TEGNA 0 2 4 0 2.67

TEGNA has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than The Pegasus Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A TEGNA 9.51% 17.43% 4.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and TEGNA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.37 $286.23 million $1.38 10.43

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than The Pegasus Companies.

Risk & Volatility

The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TEGNA beats The Pegasus Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pegasus Companies

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pegasus Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pegasus Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.