The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,264.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Star Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of EHGRF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

