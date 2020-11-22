The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TD stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.589 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

