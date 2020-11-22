The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$78.00.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$66.47 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.27.

TD stock opened at C$68.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$77.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.5500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

