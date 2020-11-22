The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,141. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $827.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.02.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. 140166 lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.11.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

