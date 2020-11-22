The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,946,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

