The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $697.62

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $697.62 and traded as high as $842.00. The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) shares last traded at $830.00, with a volume of 28,135 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 737 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $345.77 million and a PE ratio of -251.52.

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

