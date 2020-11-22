TheStreet Upgrades The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

