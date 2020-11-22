Thomas Wroe, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Wroe, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $859,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

