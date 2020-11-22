Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 35,058 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 35,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $346,373.04.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 5,123 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $49,590.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,555.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.