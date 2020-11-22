Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,555.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,519.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

