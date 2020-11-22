thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €7.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.52).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

TKA stock opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.71.

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.