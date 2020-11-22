Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.65-0.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.