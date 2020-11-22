Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth expects that the construction company will earn $6.55 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 163,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 121,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,458 shares of company stock worth $16,646,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

