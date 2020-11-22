Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TORXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

