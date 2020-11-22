Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $144.20 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,615,176.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,598,695.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.