Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

TRZBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

