TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.22.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

