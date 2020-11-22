Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $557.13

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $557.13 and traded as high as $648.72. Treatt plc (TET.L) shares last traded at $646.00, with a volume of 9,473 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 616.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.82 million and a P/E ratio of 45.49.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,641 shares of Treatt plc (TET.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £9,944.46 ($12,992.50). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope purchased 1,481 shares of Treatt plc (TET.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £6,116.53 ($7,991.29).

About Treatt plc (TET.L)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

