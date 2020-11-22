Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,616 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

