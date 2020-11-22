Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 5,326 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ECOL opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

