Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 6,071 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

