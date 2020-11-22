Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 9,169 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE GWB opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $898.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

