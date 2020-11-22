Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $627,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total value of $186,690.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $846,472. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

