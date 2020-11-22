Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,620.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 262,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 252,936 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 214,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NJR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.