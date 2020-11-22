Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 15,051 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

