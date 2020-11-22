Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,961 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $90.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

