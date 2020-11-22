Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.26% of Century Casinos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Century Casinos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.90. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

