Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 13,575 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 29.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 13.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,534 over the last ninety days.

VIR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07).

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.