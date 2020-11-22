Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zynex were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. On average, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.