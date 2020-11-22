Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Prothena worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 96,349.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Prothena stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.