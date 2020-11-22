Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of SI-BONE worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIBN. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,279 shares of company stock worth $4,655,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

