Trexquant Investment LP Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,641,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $5,150,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $941.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

