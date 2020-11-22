Trexquant Investment LP Has $423,000 Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.