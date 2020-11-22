Trexquant Investment LP Has $443,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $18,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

IGM stock opened at $325.60 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $338.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.66 and a 200-day moving average of $295.21.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

