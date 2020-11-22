Trexquant Investment LP Has $450,000 Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper-Standard worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPS opened at $36.06 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $609.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

CPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

