Trexquant Investment LP Has $452,000 Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Kforce worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kforce by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $878.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

