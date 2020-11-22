Trexquant Investment LP Has $464,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.