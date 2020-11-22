Trexquant Investment LP Invests $432,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

