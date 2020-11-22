Trexquant Investment LP Invests $442,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

IXN opened at $274.55 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.15 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

