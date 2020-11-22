Trexquant Investment LP Invests $447,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.