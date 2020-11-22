Trexquant Investment LP Invests $469,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,660,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,501,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 161,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.67. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

