Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,280 shares of company stock worth $126,820,118. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.39.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

