Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Cato were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Cato in the third quarter worth about $2,088,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Cato by 157.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 267,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The Cato by 93.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 192,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Cato in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.63.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

