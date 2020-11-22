Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $417,000 Investment in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of ECHO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

