Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $426,000 Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Textainer Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE TGH opened at $17.72 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

